Strive for excellence - Prof. Amoakohene tells members of CIAMC

Members of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (CIAMC) have been urged to continue to strive for professional excellence to safeguard their individual reputations and that of the institute in a manner that provides good examples for people to emulate.
“Given the leadership and management challenges that continue to confront our society today, the CIAMC is expected to lead the way in finding solutions to the challenges through professional practice,” the Vice Board Chair of the institute, Prof. Margaret Ivy Amoakohene, said.
Prof. Amoakohene, who was speaking at the induction of 29 people into the institute at an event in Accra, described the ceremony as a new beginning in the lives of the inductees.
The inductees were made up of 21 fellows and eight new members.
The fellows included the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi; the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Somanya, Prof. Eric Nyarko-Sampson, and the Vice-Chancellor and the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Koforidua Technical University, Koforidua, Prof. David Kofi Essumang and Prof. John Owusu, respectively.
Some of the new members were a Senior Programmes Officer at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Samuel Mensah Aborampah; the Coordinating Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hannah Ama Nyarko, and the Chief Director at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, John Yao Agbeko.
The inductees were presented with mementos to signify their admission to the institute and later took the membership oath, with a pledge to abide by the code of ethics and statutes of the institute at all times.
A solicitor and advocate at Kwainoe Legal Practitioners Chambers and senior lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Mavis Kwaine, inducted the new members into the institute.
Commendation
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CIAMC, Samuel Mawusi Asafo, commended the inductees for submitting themselves to various tests and examinations, in spite of the positions they held in society.
He also said they were privileged to be part of a body that had distinguished itself in the promotion of professionalism in the practice of administration and management consultancy.
The Head of the Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena, encouraged the inductees to continue improving themselves by developing their skills, talents and abilities.
The Executive Secretary of Vice-Chancellors, Ghana, Dr Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, also urged the new members to pay their dues, adding that it was the only way the institute would be able to “stand on its feet”.