Storekeeper under investigation for allegedly stealing school uniforms

The Bolgatanga Police Command is investigating the storekeeper of the Upper East Regional education directorate of the Ghana Education Service, Mr. Richard Ansah, for allegedly stealing school uniforms meant for deprived basic school pupils in the region.
Mr. Ansah is seen in a video being accosted by some residents in Bukere, at the premises of the Upper East Regional education directorate last Saturday after he attempted leaving his office with about one hundred packs of public school uniforms on a tricycle.
When interrogated, he said the Pusiga District Director of Education, Duncan Nsoh, asked him to bring the uniforms for distribution to some pupils.
But Mr. Nsoh, who was attending the Azambene Festival in the Bongo District, arrived at the scene and debunked claims made by the storekeeper and reported the matter to the regional director of education Augustine Ayirezang.
According to a Citinewsroom report, Mr Ayirezang declined to speak on the matter when he was contacted.
The suspect is said to have reported himself to the police and has been granted police inquiry bail.