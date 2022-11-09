Stay home after training - Dr Asafo-Agyei urges doctors

The Chief Executive Officer of the Asafo-Agyei Hospital in Daaban, Kumasi, Dr Asafo-Agyei Anane Frempong, has marked 50 years of medical practice, with a call on young doctors to stay back home to help the nation.
Speaking to journalists, Dr Asafo-Agyei said after becoming a certified doctor and through his exchange programmes oversees, he was tempted to stay abroad to work on a full time basis, but he opted to stay back in Ghana to help the country.
“I always insist that as Africans we are faced with numerous challenges which we ourselves must address. My people are suffering, so why should I go to a different place to the detriment of my own people? Besides I think if you do things right here, there is money in the country,” he said.
He urged young doctors weighing the option of going abroad to resist the temptation, explaining that in Europe and elsewhere they only practice to favour their economies.
Medical practice
Dr Asafo-Agyei described his 50 years journey in medical practice as an exciting and challenging one.
“I started at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital before I was transferred to Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and after five years of serving from medical, surgical, obstetrics and gynaecology departments, I decided to go solo.
“The piles treatment I learnt in India has relieved many people of the piles disease. I even treated people freely when I started, and to the glory of God, the Asafo-Agyei Hospital is now the international centre for treating piles, and many people across the globe have come here for treatment,” he said.
Dr Asafo-Agyei has contributed to the national and global health sector after his housemanship at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi before veering into private practice in 1978.
In 1980, he established the Asafo-Agyei Hospital at Daaban, and became the first Ghanaian medical doctor to non-surgically treat piles using the hemorrhoidectomy method after his training at the Piles Specialist Training Centre in Gujarat, India.
Anniversary
The three-day celebration involved a free piles screening exercise, a general cleaning exercise at the Asafo-Agyei Hospital and the premises of the the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry by members of the Great Eternal Harvest International Ministry and staff of the hospital, and a thanksgiving service.
It was attended by digitaries from politics, medical practice, business, traditional authority, religious sects, and state agencies.
President Ghana Medical Association, Dr Frank Serebour, congratulated Dr Asafo-Agyei for working continuing to show the energy to deliver more service to Ghana.
The flag bearer of the United Front Party, Nana Agyenim Boateng, praised Dr Asafo-Agyei for introducing the non-surgical treatment of piles in the country.
“I was diagnosed with piles, and the treatment I had here at Asafo-Agyei Hospital was superb. In fact, the whole treatment process took less than five minutes, and I was able to go back to work straight from the hospital,” he said.