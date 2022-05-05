Statistical Service Board charged to provide stats for national development

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah has charged the newly inaugurated governing board of the Ghana Statistical Service to continue to lead the staff to provide high-quality statistics to guide the country’s development.
He was also hopeful that the board would promote the effective use of statistics, stimulate research activities, provide guidance to the Government Statistician and the government in the areas of official statistics to guide Ghana’s economic growth.
The Minister who inaugurated the board today (May 5, 2022) said the seven-member board though relatively small was made up of persons with expert and diverse knowledge in statistical production and the management of human resources.
"Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, today’s ceremony is being conducted in accordance with Section 5 (2) of the Statistical Service Act, 2019: Act 1003 which mandates the President of the Republic, in consultation with the Council of State to appoint you to serve as a member of the governing board of GSS.
"This Board though relatively small is made up of persons with expert and diverse knowledge in statistical production and the management of human resources.
"These two key skills are needed in the transformation agenda embarked upon by the immediate past Board, which we believe would enhance the status of GSS in the international statistical eco-system. We further believe that your tenure of office would bring significant improvement to the field of data production for National Development".
Tasks
Dr Kumah also tasked the board to work towards expanding the establishment post of the Service by ensuring experienced Senior officers lead the production of statistics; supervise the preparation of a suited Scheme of Service, guide the conduct of all the censuses and surveys outlined in the Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa Project for the next three years; facilitate work within the National Statistical System and initiate the process for the drafting of the Legislative Instrument for the Statistical Service Act, 2019: Act 1003.
Board
The Board, which is chaired by Dr. Grace A. Bediako, has Professor Samuel Kobinah Annim, Ms Ashiokai Ashong, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, Dr Josephine Dzahene-Quarshie, Mr Philip Abradu-Otoo and Prof Robert Darko Osei as members.
The Chairman of the Board, Dr Bediako, on behalf of the members, expressed their appreciation for the confidence reposed in them by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve the nation.
She said the Board was ever ready to provide the Government with advice on current statistical developments and what was required to meet the outstanding obligations from Ghana’s decentralized planning system and its regional and international commitments, as well as further enhance the image of the Ghana Statistical Service at home and abroad.
Efficient use of resources
The Minister also entreated the board to explore other ways to financially strengthen the Service given that the vast majority of its funding had been spent on the 2021 Population and Housing Census.
"Please note that the Government through the World Bank, provided the Statistical Service with an amount of $150 million for the conduct of the census and to harmonize and strengthen data collection systems in Ghana and seven West African Countries. We recognize that a considerable amount was spent on the 2021 Population and Housing Census; so we entreat you to ensure the efficient use of the remaining resources as other initiatives are explored to financially strengthen the Service," Dr Kumah said.