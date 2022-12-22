St Peter’s Methodist marks 25th anniversary with new chapel

The St Peter’s congregation of the Methodist Church, at Mile 7 in Accra, has dedicated a new chapel auditorium with an office complex.
This is part of activities to climax its 25th anniversary celebration.
The new building, worth about GH¢5,000,000, comes with washroom facilities, children’s department and offices among others. The dedication was done by the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo.
Place of refuge, worship
Delivering a sermon at the dedication service held in Accra last Saturday, Dr Boafo stressed the need for the members of the church to collectively rededicate their lives to the service of God and the church as a whole.
That, he said, was a way to genuinely show appreciation to God for the marvellous blessings bestowed on the church through the past years of its existence.
Dr Boafo admonished the church not to treat the new edifice as a museum but rather a special place that would serve the purpose of bringing light into the lives of God’s people.
“This should be a place of worship, a place of refuge and a transformation centre for the society and I believe that is where all the testimonies lie to the glory of the Lord,” he said.
The dedication, which comes after a week-long activity that included a health screening for the Mile 7 community and a donation to the children’s ward of the Achimota Hospital, was to mark the milestone the congregation had achieved over the past two and a half decades.
History
The St Peter’s Methodist Congregation began when the St John Society outgrew its place of worship at the St John’s Grammar School.
In 1998, the society acquired a parcel of land at Mile 7 and erected a temporary structure, which was nicknamed the wooden cathedral, as the leadership of the church formally began to put in place structures of the Methodist Church.
In February 2000, Dr Boafo assisted by the then Minister in Charge of the Mile 7 Congregation, Reverend Daniel French, cut the sod for the construction of the new chapel, which coincided with the inauguration of the society.