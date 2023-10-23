SSGL creates over 6000 jobs to bridge unemployment gap

Beatrice Laryea Oct - 23 - 2023 , 14:28

The Sewerage System Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, has created over 400 direct jobs and an astounding 6,000 indirect jobs to help bridge the unemployment gap in the country, General Manager, Mrs Lola Asiseh-Ashitey has said.

Established in July, 2012, the SSGL is a proud Ghanaian-owned engineering, procurement, and construction company, specialising in the provision of liquid waste treatment solutions.

Mrs Asiseh-Ashitey made the revelation yesterday at a short ceremony to mark this year’s Customer Service Month saying the agenda was to contribute massively to the local economic development and growth.

“Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for people across Ghana and our vision is to become the leading liquid waste management company in Africa. With these goals in mind, we've been diligently working to set high standards and redefine the liquid waste management landscape,” she said.

Treatment plants

She mentioned that the SSGL has successfully completed six new liquid waste treatment plants, rehabilitated and currently manages an existing Wastewater Treatment Plant in various towns to serve many customers as well as to create more jobs.

“These six state-of-the-art facilities are the 3000m Lavender Hill Faecal Treatment Plant in Jamestown in Accra, the 1000m Kotoku Faecal Treatment Plant in Adjen Kotoku, the 1000m Kumasi Wastewater Treatment Plant in Adagya, the 1000m Tamale Wastewater Treatment Plant in Gbalahi, the 1000m Takoradi Wastewater Treatment Plant in Assakae and the Mudor Wastewater Treatment Plant in James Town with an impressive capacity of treating 18,600m3 of liquid waste per day,” she explained

“Collectively, these facilities manage and treat over 24,000m of liquid waste generated in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, and Northern regions of Ghana,” she added.

Customer Service Month

She said the Customer Service Month provided them with the perfect opportunity to acknowledge the invaluable support of their customers and underline their unwavering commitment to delivering efficient and eco-friendly solutions to liquid waste treatment in Ghana and beyond.

“As Customer Service Month takes center stage, Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited extends its heartfelt gratitude to its partners, patrons, and customers who have entrusted us with their liquid waste management needs,” she said.

“At SSGL, we understand that customer satisfaction is paramount. We prioritize building long-lasting and close relationships with governments, regulators, local authorities, and the communities we serve. This strong collaboration ensures that we remain committed to our mission of improving the lives of people in Ghana while adhering to the highest standards of environmental responsibility,” she said.

She further expressed her outfit’s profound appreciation to their customers, partners, and the Ghanaian communities for their trust in the SSGL saying: “We pledge to continue setting new benchmarks in the field of liquid waste management, providing sustainable solutions, and strengthening our relationships with all our stakeholders.”