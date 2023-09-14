Spio-Garbrah launches Foundation to help transform education, skills training

Beatrice Laryea Sep - 14 - 2023 , 13:57

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has launched a foundation to help transform education and skills of students.

The foundation was launched at Mr Spio-Garbrah's 70th birthday celebration on Saturday, September 9.

He explained the Spio-Garbrah Foundation has been set up in honour of three generations of educators of the Spio-Garbrah family, who have made significant contributions to the educational development of Ghana.

They are Josiah Spio-Garbrah (1868 to 1948), Britton Spio-Garbrah (1953 to 1988) and Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

Founded on the theme “100+ Years of Leadership in Education,” the foundation is dedicated to contribute to the transformation of education and skills training in Ghana.