Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and his wife, Bishop Dr Aramansah during the thanksgiving service
Spio-Garbrah launches Foundation to help transform education, skills training

Beatrice Laryea

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has launched a foundation to help transform education and skills of students.

The foundation was launched at Mr Spio-Garbrah's 70th birthday celebration on Saturday, September 9.

He explained the Spio-Garbrah Foundation has been set up in honour of three generations of educators of the Spio-Garbrah family, who have made significant contributions to the educational development of Ghana.

They are Josiah Spio-Garbrah (1868 to 1948), Britton Spio-Garbrah (1953 to 1988) and Ekwow Spio-Garbrah.

Founded on the theme “100+ Years of Leadership in Education,” the foundation is dedicated to contribute to the transformation of education and skills training in Ghana.

