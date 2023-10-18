Speed of trial and conviction of UTV invaders must give hope - NMC

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 18 - 2023 , 11:13

The speed of the trial and conviction of the members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who invaded the studios of UTV and disrupted a live television programme, "must give us hope of the commitment of the Chief Justice and the judiciary," the National Media Commission (NMC) has said.

An Achimota Magistrate Court on Monday convicted and fined each of the accused persons GH¢2400.

The convicts were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and rioting.

Reacting to the judgment, the National Media Commission in a press statement signed by the Executive Secretary, George Sarpong said the trial and conviction was a first step towards reversing impunity against journalists in Ghana.

He said the trial was also a testament to the commitment of the Chief Justice and the judiciary to upholding press freedom.

Attached below is a copy of the full statement from NMC: