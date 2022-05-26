Special Prosecutor probes Sir John’s alleged acquisition of Achimota Forest, Ramsar site lands

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into a suspected case of corruption against the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John, a former Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission (FC).
The full scale investigations is into suspected corruption and corruption related offences "in respect of the alleged improper and unlawful acquisition of state lands at the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site in Accra.
A statement dated May 26, 2022, signed and issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said the late Sir John will be investigated alongside other persons regarding the suspected unlawful acquisition of properties.
Per the statement, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will play a key part in the investigations hence has been directed by the Special Prosecutor to “fully cooperate with the OSP in the investigations.”
