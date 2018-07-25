Special NABCo interview arrangements for persons with disability

A special arrangement has been made for Persons With Disability (PWD) who cannot speak but have applied for placement under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to be interviewed, the Chief Executive of NABCO,
Dr Ibrahim Anyars has revealed .
Follow @Graphicgh
The interviews will take place at all 10 Regional capitals on
Dr Anyars, who spoke on the sidelines of a surprise visit to the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday July 25, 2018 to observe the interview process and interact with the applicants and NABCo officials, explained that applicants with basic mobility issues arising from a lack of sight or weak legs but could hear had been taken through the normal interview process.
“We have made special arrangements for our brothers and sisters who cannot speak but can hear us. We have set aside two days for them, with experts in sign language on hand to help interpret the questions and their answers. We want to give them a fair opportunity to also compete for the 100,000 jobs on offer under NABCO,” he assured.
Training for successful applicants begins next month,