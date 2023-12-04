Speaker gives Education Minister up to 12:30pm today to appear before Parliament

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Dec - 04 - 2023 , 12:13

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin has given the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, up to 12:30pm today [Monday, December 4, 2023] to brief the house on the reopening date for first year senior high school (SHS) students.

The Speaker said if the Minister fails to appear, he (Dr Osei Adutwum) will be referred to the Privileges Committee.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has asked all first-year SHS students to report to schools on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The reporting date, is in line with what the GES had planned as part of the 2023/2024 academic calendar for pre-tertiary institutions.

More to follow...