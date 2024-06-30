Next article: Disregard fake news about IGP being asked to proceed on leave - Police

Sorbelle: Dr. Bawumia calls for religious harmony and kindness at commissioning of mosque he funded

GraphicOnline Jun - 30 - 2024 , 15:41

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the predominantly Muslim community of Sorbelle in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region to continue living harmoniously with Christians and those of other faiths.

Dr. Bawumia funded and built a new mosque for the community, which was officially commissioned on Saturday amid much excitement.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of harmony between Muslims and Christians in Ghana.

"For us in this country, we are Christians and Muslims, and I don't discriminate because it is the same God we are worshipping," he said. "I help everybody. Let us continue to live in harmony with everyone: our brothers and sisters who are Christians, for the continuous peace and harmony of this country."

Dr. Bawumia expressed his joy over the successful construction of the mosque and thanked God for making it possible.

"I am happy today because many people think that it is human beings who build mosques, but it is only Allah who builds mosques," he said. "When I made the promise to build the mosque, I prayed to Allah to make it possible, and Allah said it is possible, so I thank the Almighty Allah for making it possible to build this mosque for you."

The NPP Flagbearer also emphasized the importance of kindness, noting that it is an act of worship.

The ecstatic community, led by its Paramount Chief, expressed immense gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his generosity, stating that the mosque will bring them closer to God.

Following the official commissioning, Dr. Bawumia and community members observed prayers in the new mosque.