Achimota traffic light solar system knocked down

The solar system which powers traffic lights at the Neoplan intersection at Achimota in Accra has been knocked down
.
Although the solar panel has been brought down, traffic lights at the intersection
Currently, 31 intersections, including the Achimota Neoplan, the Nationalist Park, the American House, Kawukudi Junction, the Jubilee House and the Fiesta Royale Hotel, run on solar power.
According to the Department of Urban Roads (DUR), in
Out of the number, there are 31 solar-powered intersections under maintenance, with total intersections, including those still under defect liability, standing at 72.
The traffic lights are managed by three companies — Facol Roads (36), Signal and Controllers (43) and Angel Data (92), with the rest being under warranty.
In 2014, the DUR rolled out a project to power traffic lights in the city with solar energy.
The move became necessary because it wanted to eliminate chaos at road intersections in the city, often caused by power outages.
The DUR engaged a local contractor, A2Z, to install the traffic light panels and batteries for the six intersections and intends to do same for the traffic lights on the George Walker Bush Highway (N1 Highway).Ghana Journalists Association (