Single mother returns GWCL receipt book, cash

Esther Asante, a 45-year-old, single parent of two daughters and resident of Gyankrom, a suburb of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality has found and returned five hundred cedis (500 GHC) and a receipt book to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).
Ms Asante, who is a chorister with Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church in Gyankrom risked her life during a heavy downpour when she saw a polythene bag slip from the back of the motorbike of a staff of the Company who was working in the area.
The bag containing the cash and receipt book fell into a big gutter on the blind side of the staff and fearing that the bag will be carried away, she dived into the gutter to retrieve it.
Her motivation to return it after two days - was that she had to escort her mother to the hospital.
"My grandma and mum have told me to not covet and always return missing items to their owner or take it to the nearest police station," Ms Asante said.
She recalled that about two years ago she had to retrieve lost receipt books of the Company which a friend was hiding for a staff who is deceased.
The Company intends to reward her for her efforts.