Significance of Easter - Remembering death, resurrection of Jesus Christ

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye & Linda Sah Apr - 06 - 2023 , 07:50

The Easter celebration, is marked every year by Christians all over the globe to celebrate the death and resurrection of Christ.

For most Christians, Easter is the most important religious festival as it set aside to celebrate Christ's victory over death.

For the orthodox section of the Christian faith, the celebration usually begins 40 days leading up to the holy week, during which they fast just as Christ did before his ministry on earth and is referred to as the period of Lent.

The 40 days is also used to ponder over Christ's death, his suffering and the need for Christians to have a changed heart.

While the Easter celebrations mark an important history in Christianity, some Ghanaians also view the period as a time of relaxation and enjoyment.

The Daily Graphic team spoke to some sections of the public on their views on the celebration and what plans they had for this year.

While some complained of economic hardships, others were confident of having a good time within the period while they remember the death and resurrection of Christ.

Church activities

A nurse who gave her name as Bella Esther Bello said for her Easter was about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the fact that he died because of humanity’s sins and reconciled us back to Christ adding that this year's celebration for her was going to be marked with church activities.

"This year it’s going to be all about church.

My church has a programme geared towards the celebration so that is what I will be doing for most of the time," she said.

When the team asked if she would go out and spend time having fun she explained that for her anytime is an outing time and she could choose to spend time with family, especially on any day and not necessarily Easter.

"I feel for the outing you can go out anytime but Easter is for the death and resurrection of Jesus so I'll be spending most of my time in the church," she explained.

A trader who gave his name as Jacob Anane also reiterated that for him the day was about Christ and it needed to be celebrated as such.

"This year the church has activities planned towards the celebration and that is where I will be," he said.

He added that although the economic downturn in the country had affected most things, it was not a bother to him because he believed that every year could never be the same.

A koko (porridge) seller, Auntie Monica, said for her, she was not concerned about the celebration as it was not an event marked in her denomination.

"What I know is that it is a time for me to rest so when it's time I do that.

I don't celebrate Easter because it's not my church's tradition," she said.

A national service person, Nathaniel Konlaan, said he did not cherish Easter like Christmas hence does not observe the holidays, saying he treated the day like any other day.

Family time

A passerby who mentioned her name as Emmanuella Addison, said she celebrated Easter because it made her understand and remember the significance of Christ’s death and resurrection and how He saved her from the power of satan and hell.

“Easter is celebrated to recognise and commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which is also a time for Christians to reflect on the sacrifice that Jesus made and to celebrate his victory over death,” a worker, Mark Dankyi Okomeng, said.

He stated that Easter was a time for families to come together, share meals, and partake in traditions such as Easter egg hunts and decorating eggs.

“I personally would love to go to Kwahu to celebrate this season,” he added.

Another trader, Eric Manu, said he perceived Easter as a time to bond with friends and family.

“For me it’s a period to celebrate so I have gathered enough money and will be going with my family to Kwahu to celebrate,” he said.

When the team asked if the country’s economic condition would affect this year’s celebration he responded that “For me I believe in saving and so since last year I have been saving towards it and the economy will have no business with my celebration.”