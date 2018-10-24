Sierra Leonean President visits Aburihene

President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone yesterday paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Aburi in the Eastern Region on the final day of his two-day state visit to the country
.
He and his entourage were welcomed in grand style with drumming and dancing and traditional prayers.
The Aburihene, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, presented Kente clothes and a stool to President Bio and officially appointed him the Royal Akuapim Emissary to Sierra Leone.
President Bio also visited the Aburi Botanical Gardens, where he planted
Aburihene
In his welcome address, Otoobour Djan Kwasi II said the visit by the Sierra Leonean leader was
He described Aburi as the home of many nationals, including Sierra Leoneans.
“Aburi’s unique weather attracts many people. We welcome you to make this place your vacation home,” he said.
Otoobour Djan Kwasi II praised President Bio for his commitment to replicate the free SHS policy of Ghana in Sierra Leone.
“Education is the key to development, and we are happy that you have embraced this initiative,” he said.
Appreciation
President Bio thanked the chiefs and people of Aburi for their hospitality and the honour bestowed on him.
“We appreciate the tradition that was exhibited here. I visited this community in the past and fell in love with Aburi long ago. Don’t be surprised if you find me here as a neighbour one day,” he said.
He said chieftaincy was crucial to
“My grandfather and my father were paramount chiefs and maybe after the Presidency, I will become a paramount