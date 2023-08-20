Sierra Leone First Lady and YAWC Network sign MOU to host Young African Women’s Congress in Freetown

Beatrice Laryea Aug - 20 - 2023 , 16:43

To demonstrate the commitment of Sierra Leone to women's empowerment and leadership development, the Office of the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone has signed a partnership Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with organisers of the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) Network to host the 7th Annual Continental Convocation of the congress in Sierra Leone.

The MOU was signed on Friday, 18th August 2023, at the State House in Freetown. The parties also briefed the press to announce to the public the plans underway for the successful hosting of the congress in the West African country.

Justifying the reason for the partnership, Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor, the Founder and the Executive Chairperson of the Young African Women Congress Network commended the First Lady of Sierra Leone and the Sierra Leonean government for their commitment towards women’s empowerment and the Sustainable Development Goals is impressive.

“Her Excellency Fatima Maada Bio’s #HandsOffOurGirls campaign has helped to minimise child marriage, teenage pregnancy, rape and defilement in many parts of Sierra Leone. Hosting such an international convocation in the country will further put a spotlight on the gender aspirations of the country”, he stated.

For her part, the First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Her Excellency Dr Fatima Maada Bio expressed joy to partner with the international organization to host this remarkable event in the country.

"Sierra Leone is honoured to host this significant event, which aligns with its commitment to gender equality, women's empowerment, and sustainable development," she said.

The Young African Women Congress 2023 Annual Continental Convocation is scheduled to take place from the 20th to the 24th of November 2023 at the renowned Freetown International Conference Centre (Bintumani), Aberdeen in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The event is expected to attract approximately 800 participants, including young women from various African countries, renowned leaders, educationists, feminists, activists, politicians, artists, entrepreneurs, and corporate and business leaders.

The convocation aims to provide a platform for young women across Africa to come together, exchange ideas, and discuss pertinent issues related to women and leadership on the continent.

Guided by the principles of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, the conference will focus on empowering young women and fostering their role as change-makers in African societies.

During the convocation, participants will engage in a series of panel discussions, workshops, networking sessions, and interactive forums.

There will be series of side events and pre-Congress events including exhibitions, Sierra Leone Cultural Day and Business and Investment Cocktail meeting for business leaders aspiring to invest in Sierra Leone and other neighbouring countries.

These activities will provide opportunities for knowledge sharing, skills development, and collaboration among participants, enabling them to address challenges and opportunities in leadership and development within their respective communities.

The Young African Women Congress Network is a dynamic fraternity of young women of African descent residing in Africa and the diaspora. The network aims to empower young women and enable them to become effective leaders and catalysts for development across.