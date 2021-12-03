SHS student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher

A final-year student of the Three Town Senior High School at Denu in the Volta Region is to spend four years in prison with hard labour for causing harm to an ICT teacher of the same school.
The Aflao Circuit Court, presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, convicted Gilbert Akakpo, 19, after he was found guilty of stabbing the victim, Mr John Akey Kwashi.
According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on August 11, 2021, when Kwashi prevented the convict from bullying some first-year students of the school.
Akakpo was incensed for being held by the teacher and he attacked him with a cutter, leaving him with deep cuts on his left upper arm.
The prosecution added that the victim, Kwashi, was sent to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment, while the Senior House Master of the school subsequently filed a report with the police in Denu.
The convict was later handed over to the police by his father and subsequently sent to court on August 12, 2021, for prosecution.
Deterrent
The Presiding Judge, Mr Joseph Ofosu, in his ruling stated that the court was lenient with the convict as a first-time offender but the punishment was necessary to serve as a deterrent to other students who have no respect for authorities in schools.
The convict awaits a Covid-19 test result to be conveyed to the Ho Central Prison to begin his sentence.