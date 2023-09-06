SHC inaugurates Adenta Legacy Estates

Donald Ato Dapatem Sep - 06 - 2023 , 08:25

State Housing Company (SHC) Limited has inaugurated 40-unit flats dubbed: Legacy Court at Adenta for sale to the public.

The three-and four-bedroom flats were constructed from the internally generated resources of the SHC without governmental financing.

The flats, which are the seventh batch of courts to be completed by the SHC in the last seven years, were constructed to meet the government’s green environment agenda and they also have a sports complex and a community market.

Green

Incorporated into the courts is a lot of green technology, especially in the construction of the internal road which is the first of its kind in the country.

It is made of American enzyme, where the road is treated with biodegradable enzymes that will last for at least 20 years before it is treated again.

All the street lights are solar powered.

The Legacy Estates land, which belongs to the SHC, was taken over by squatters but was retrieved and developed.

Inaugurating the building, the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, commended the board, management and staff of the SHC for their ingenuity, hard work and dedication to the national cause by turning a moribund company into such an enviable company.

The housing project

He said while the SHC was providing plush housing for sale, the ministry was also putting in place measures, policies and programmes to ensure that more affordable houses were provided for Ghanaians.

Pokuase

He cited the Affordable Housing at Pokuase where the government had provided the land and other amenities and handed over the construction of the 8,000 units to five housing companies to build and sell to the public at affordable prices.

He gave an assurance that the project would be replicated across the country.

Solvent

The Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice -President Mahamudu Bawumia for their support and advice which had culminated in the SHC becoming solvent to the extent of building and selling houses from its own resources.

He said the SHC commenced its projects with Marlo Courts, Club Courts, Urban Premier Courts, among others, all in the Greater Accra Region. In the Western North Region, the company had also inaugurated the Kumankuma Estates and the Sunyani Estates.

He added that in the next few months, SHC would be inaugurating other completed homes in the Greater Accra Region which were about 200 units, other estates in the Central Region, the J. A. Kufour Estates in Kumasi and other ones in Takoradi.