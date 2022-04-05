Shandong Gold Cardinal Mining Limited donates US$50,000 to Appiatse Fund

Shandong Gold Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited has donated US$50,000 to the Appiatse Support Fund.
The Board Chairman of the company, Zang Hongxun presented the cheque for the amount to the Chairperson of the Appiatse Support Fund committee, Rev Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, in Accra on Friday (April 1).
The Appiatse community, located in the Prestea Huni Valley District in the Western Region, was destroyed in an explosion on January 20, this year.
Value for life
Mr Hongxun said the management of Shandong Gold Cardinal Mining Limited attached value to the severity of the disaster at Appiatse, which was why it decided to contribute towards rebuilding the town.
He said it was the anticipation of the company that the donation would be put to good use to facilitate the rehabilitation of the community.
”We hope that Appiaste community will be reconstructed as soon as possible so that all the people involved will get back to their feet and have a happy life again", he said.
Appreciation
For her part, Rev. Dr. Aryee acknowledged the generous donation made by the company, describing it as "hefty and crucial" to the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.
She observed that the donation by the company was indicative of the value they place on human lives and wellbeing.
Assurance
The stateswoman assured all institutions and individuals who have donated to the fund that all resources would be properly utilised.
“The Appiatse Reconstruction and Implementation Committee has done a lot of work and so we know that this month, things are going to happen at the site and you are all going to realise that you haven’t paid money in vain”, she reassured.
Rev. Dr. Aryee said regardless of how huge the task ahead promised to be, they would do their best to help the people return to normal life as much as possible.