Sensitise congregations to terrorism threats - Chief Imam tasks Muslim leaders

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has directed Imams across the country to use their pulpits to sensitise their respective congregations to threats of terrorism.
He has also urged them to report suspicious characters in their communities to the security agencies for appropriate actions to be taken.
The Chief Imam gave the directive when the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, led a government delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra last Tuesday.
The visit followed the launch of a campaign by the National Security Ministry dubbed: “See something, say something” as part of efforts to thwart the activities of terrorists in the country.
Other members of the delegation were the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama; the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kweku Asomani; the acting Director-General of the Narcotics Control Commission (NARCOC), Ken Adu Amanfoh; the acting Chief Fire Officer, Julius Kuunuor Aalebkure, among other officials.
Collaboration
Speaking through his Spokesman, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Chief Imam pledged the support of the Muslim community to the campaign and said his office was aware of the threats within the sub-region and was, therefore, ready to collaborate with the government to protect the country.
“We are interested in the peace and security of our country because God did not create us for the purpose of wars and conflicts among ourselves, but so that we live peacefully in our diversity,” he added.
The Chief Imam also prayed for the nation, asking for divine intervention, peace, stability and prosperity.
Confidence
Mr Kan-Dapaah expressed confidence in the country’s security and intelligence agencies to fight off any threat of terrorism.
“In the work we do, we do not allow ourselves to be overtaken by fear and panic. This is because we have full confidence in our security and intelligence agencies,” he said.
The minister said in ensuring the safety of all, “we need the security agencies, but security must necessarily be the responsibility of everyone”.
He urged every citizen to be vigilant and play his or her watchdog role effectively to prevent attacks, adding: “We want everybody to be part of the process of protecting this country.”