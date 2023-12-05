Sempe Akwashongtse donates to Mepe Flood Victims

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Dec - 05 - 2023

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adote Odaawulu I, has donated assorted stationaries, food and other items to the affected victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage in Mepe.

The donation, which was in collaboration with Cellsonjay Foundation and Project, was in response to plead by the Chiefs and elders of Mepe for help.

According to Nii Adote Odaawulu I, a delegation was earlier sent to Mepe to ascertain the flood situation and interact with the Chief and elders to know the actual needs of the victims, which had resulted in the donation.

He said the donation of stationaries and school uniforms aims at encouraging children of school going age who were affected by the flood to focus on their education despite the disaster.

The Akwashongtse who doubles as the Supreme family head of Gbese Sonnenaa (Nii Doku III) also organised a party for the kids to bring back joy on the faces.

He called on the people of Mepe to remain united and encourage them to have hope in Ghanaians as they are doing their best to help them out of their current situation.

The team who spent three days (December 1-3) in the community, used the time to sew school uniforms and dresses for the children.

The Mankralo of Mepe Traditional Council, Torgbe Korsi Nego VI together with his elders and the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in receiving the item on behalf of the people of Mepe expressed gratitude for the gesture and prayed for the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse and his entourage.

