See the roads that are being closed for today's ECOWAS Session

The Ghana Police Service has announced the temporary closure of some roads as a result of today's ECOWAS Session in Accra.
As part of the security measures put in place for the Session, the following roads will be closed;
- Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea
- The Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue through Ako Adjei
- The road from Kempiski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through Ako Adjei.
Motorists are also requested to take note of these road diversions:
- Motorists plying the N4 through to the Liberation Road are to use the Patrice Lumumba street to link up with Dr. Hilla Liman street, Kanda and to further link up the Central Business District(CBD).
- Motorists plying the Independence Avenue will be diverted onto the Liberation Road at the National Theatre to link up Ring Road towards Osu and also link up with Dr. Hilla Liman High Street, Kanda towards Madina.
"All motorists are advised to take note of these arrangements and plan alternative routes before embarking on their journey," the Police said in a statement.
"Traffic police officers would be deployed to assist motorists and the general public.
"The motoring public is entreated to observe these roadblocks and diversions and cooperate with the police for a successful event. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted".