'Samuel Whyte Foundation' launched in Accra

GraphicOnline Aug - 14 - 2023 , 15:51

Ghanaian filmmaker Samuel Whyte last Saturday launched the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' as an advocacy mouthpiece for the importance of road safety in Ghana.

For the young filmmaker and passionate road safety advocate, it was progress made in getting his message to the larger community of stakeholders and major players in the transport industry.

Speaking at the event was 2 I/C of the Central 'Motor Traffic and Transport Department' (M.T.T.D) for Greater - Accra Superintendent Joseph Appiah, who stated that road accidents in Ghana had decreased as compared to the previous year.

He lauded Samuel Whyte for embarking on such an initiative and encouraged road users to adhere to proper road regulations in order to stay alive.

In an exclusive interview, Whyte stated that the sole purpose of the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' was to spread the word about road safety practices in order to guarantee more people stay alive and healthy.

"The reason for the Launch of the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' is to reduce road accidents and fatalities by raising awarness, educating the communities and advocating for effective road safety measures. We strive to create a culture of responsible road behavior through comprehensive programs and collaborations with government agencies, stake holders and the general public.We envision a Ghana where every citizen is knowledgable about road safety", he said.

Addressing the crowd at the event, Superintendent Joseph Appiah admonished road users to continue practicing good road user regulations as this was the only way to keep reducing road accidents in Ghana.

"I stand here on behalf of the Director General M.T.T.D Commissioner of Police Ebenezer Doku. If you compare the number of accidents that have taken place this year to that of last year, you will see that there has been a decrease. And, it is because of the effort drivers are making in following the rules and regulations; and that's why the accident rate has reduced. So, let us continue to obey the law, let us continue to remind ourselves that even as drivers, road is not for us alone... Let's continue so we can further decrease the accident rate to a bare minimum", he said.

Also present at the laucnh were representatives from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) including Public Relations Officer Portia Kuder and a Compliance and Enforcement Officer Kofi Ansah Appenteng. They educated the audience on relevant information about road safety.

There were also demonstrations of fire safety techniques by D.O.1 Evans Osei Owusu in the company of two other fire safety officers from the Greater - Accra Regional Head Quarters of the Ghana Fire Service; including more emphasis on proper road safety practices and education on basic life saving emergency techniques at the event by the Planning Manager of the National Road Safety Authority from the Greater - Accra Regional Office Felix Owusu and a Senior Emergency Technician at the Accident and Emergency - Triage at Korle - Bu Teaching Hospital Vincent Anim - Danso.

Other guests included the Organizing Secretary of the Film Crew Association of Ghana Razak Sulaimon, and popular social media publicist Kobby Kyei.

The event was sponsored by John Okyere Darko - C.E.O of KOD Group, Madam Guirlene Auguste of 'GoGo Wash' on-demand car wash and detailing services, Archadea, Oldstones, and INK-IT Ghana.

The crowd cheered the two hosts for the event who were Kumasi based Actors 'Sun Sum' and 'Don Little', as they engaged them through activities such as identifying roads signs and a dancing competition.