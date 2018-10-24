Samples of dead tilapia sent abroad for investigations

The Fisheries Commission has dispatched samples of fish, soil and water from the Fujian Fish Farm to the United Kingdom, Singapore and Norway for further investigations to ascertain what caused the death of fish on the farm
.
The Chinese-owned farm is located at Asutuare in the Shai Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.
Last Friday, there was a scare among fish consumers when news broke out that more than six tonnes of dead fish (tilapia) had been discovered on the farm.
Significance
“No cause for alarm”
“There is no cause for alarm because we are on top of issues and will inform the public of any outcome. Ghanaians can eat tilapia once it is found to be wholesome,” he said.
“The place where the fish was buried is under police surveillance to prevent anybody from exhuming the fish,” the director added.
He further stated that the incident happened on one fish farm and not all fish farms.
Cause
“We cannot pinpoint what actually caused the death of the fish now and we do not want to speculate, so let’s all wait for the findings from the research to get the answers,” he said.
