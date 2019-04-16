Samira Bawumia donates books to schools in Volta Region

The Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) has donated books to the Maule Basic A, B and C Cluster of Schools in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.
The gesture formed part of a nationwide programme dubbed "Library-In-A-Box" which the Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has initiated.
Under the six-year programme, more than 500,000 books in secure boxes will be distributed to schools with poorly stocked or no libraries to inculcate the habit of reading in the pupils to improve learning outcomes in beneficiary schools.
Inspiration
In an interview with the Daily Graphic in Accra, Mrs Bawumia explained that the project was inspired by her passion to help improve literacy and also inculcate the reading culture in pupils.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
"Reading opens our eyes to the imaginary. It is our window to the rest of the world. I want our kids to open up their imagination. They should be able to explore the world through reading," she said.
According to her, about 40,000 books had so far been distributed to more than 60 schools across 10 regions of the country.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Mrs Bawumia said a literate population was key to socio-economic development, as it empowered the younger generation to make informed choices.
She added that reading helped people to develop their intellect, “therefore, teaching your children how to read is important, as it can also help improve on their social skills”.
Other initiatives
Through the SEHP, the Second Lady has initiated other interventions in the areas of health, education and gender empowerment, with special emphasis on women.
Notable among them is the ‘Safe Delivery Project’ that seeks to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in deprived communities.
Under the project,100,000 birth kits are to be distributed to expectant mothers in their third trimester in deprived communities.
Some traditional birth attendants and health workers have also received training under the project.
The SEHP has also equipped selected health facilities in deprived communities in Ghana and retooled the Tamale Teaching Hospital, four health centres and 10 Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds with medical consumables and surgical equipment.
With support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the SEHP has also launched a Coalition of People Against Sexual and Gender-based Violence and Harmful Practices (CoPASH).
CoPASH is to spearhead a national response to issues on sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices (SGBV), including their management and prevention.
The goal of CoPASH was to bring together agencies, organisations and individuals who were passionate about the rights of women and girls to advocate better case management for SGBV victims across the country, Mrs Bawumia said.
Writer’s email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.