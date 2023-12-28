Sam George defends Stonebwoy over motorbike stunts on Accra Stadium pitch
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has defended reggae dancehall artist, Stonebwoy over accusations that his Bhim Nation concert on December 23 has destroyed the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium.
In a post on X, the MP stated that the artist was not responsible for the maintenance of the pitch noting that he paid money to use the space hence it was the responsibility of the authorities to properly maintain the stadium.
He, therefore, described those who blamed the artist for the state of the stadium as “unintelligent.“
"To all those talking about the pitch and all after the @stonebwoy concert, you actually do not sound very intelligent. Did you expect him to go and do grass rehabilitation? Why did he pay the National Sports Authority?"
"Concerts are held every off-season at Wembley, Emirates, Old Trafford and other stadia," he said.
Sam George however blamed the National Sports Authority accusing the authority of neglecting the pitch despite having resources.
He criticized the NSA Director General for alleged false statements to Parliament and called for accountability.
During the Bhim concert some motorbike riders were spotted making wild stunts on the pitch, which contributed to grass destruction.
Some questioned why the motorbikes were allowed on the pitch as part of a motorbike performance showcased at the concert
The venue is to host two more concerts before the year ends.
