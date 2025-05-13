Featured

Salaga South MP supports BECE mock examination with GH₵10,000 donation

Simon Unyan May - 13 - 2025 , 10:14 2 minutes read

In a bid to improve academic performance among final-year Junior High School (JHS) students, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South, Hajia Zuwera Mohammed Ibrahimah, has donated GH₵10,000 to the Ghana Education Service (GES) Directorate in the East Gonja Municipality.

The donation is intended to support the organisation of a mock examination for all 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates across the municipality. The initiative aims to adequately prepare students for the upcoming national examination.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for East Gonja, Mr Kassim Yazid Rabiu, presented the bank deposit receipt to officials of the Municipal Education Directorate on behalf of the MP. He noted that this contribution forms part of the MP’s annual support to enhance education in the area.

"The Member of Parliament, Hajia Zuwera, has deposited an amount of GH₵10,000 into the Municipal Directorate of Education’s GCB Bank account as her support for the organisation of the mock examination for the 2025 BECE candidates," Mr Rabiu stated.

He emphasised the MP’s dedication to education, describing it as a crucial pillar in the development and growth of children in the constituency. He also assured the Education Directorate of the MP’s continued commitment to working with stakeholders to uplift the quality of education in Salaga South.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Municipal Director of Education, the Human Resource Officer at the Salaga Municipal GES Directorate, Mr Richard Kamboey, expressed gratitude to the MP for her consistent efforts in supporting education.

He assured that the funds would be used for their intended purpose and encouraged all BECE candidates to make the most of the mock exams to improve their academic performance.

The gesture has been widely praised by students as a step towards boosting their confidence and preparedness ahead of the crucial national examination.