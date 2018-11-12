Royal Senchi Hotel adjudged Indigenous Company of the year

The Royal Senchi Hotel has been adjudged the ‘Indigenous Company of the year 2018’ at the first edition of the Ghana Business Awards.
The hotel was the only hospitality company among a host of other local businesses recognised at the event in Accra.
The Sales and Marketing Manager of the hotel, Mr Emmanuel Mensah, and his team received the award, which was presented by the US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr Christopher J. Lamora.
The awards, according to organisers, sought to bring together players in the business community and recognise achievements from local and international companies involved in promoting the business sector in the country.
Recipients of the awards were individuals and companies “that played a defining role in moving their industry forward and have demonstrated achievements across a wide variety of domains, including sustainability, operational excellence and innovation,” the organisers said.
A member of the organising committee, Mr Latif Abubakar, told the media that the Royal Senchi Hotel was awarded based on multiple factors, key of which was the hotel’s true representation of Ghanaian hospitality.
Mr Abubakar said the hotel’s profound use of traditional Ghanaian aesthetics and culture in its branding and services demonstrated its taste for originality and made it an exemplary indigenous company.
“Aside from its strong local branding, which has markedly sold Ghana to the world, Royal Senchi is also doing well in terms of its profitability,” he added.
He further stated that, “the hotel has employed a number of youth of the town of Senchi, in which the hotel is situated and also named after.”
The four-star hotel came out tops in a category that had five other Ghanaian-owned large companies.
Commenting on the award, Mr Mensah expressed delight at the recognition given the hotel, saying it would encourage them to keep promoting the good values of the country.
“We are most elated and grateful to be honoured. What this simply means is that we have to keep at what we do best, and even take it a notch further,” he said.