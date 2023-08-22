Rotary Labone supports Dzorwulu Special, Akropong Blind schools

As part of efforts to promote menstrual hygiene among female students, the Rotary Club of Accra Labone has donated food items and sanitary towels to the Dzorwulu Special School and the Akropong School for the Blind.

The donations, worth GH¢17,500, are expected to impact over 320 students and to provide over 10 months’ supply to the female students in both beneficiary institutions.

The donations were made in collaboration with the Interact Club of Accra Labone, Sunda Limited and Bricklane Development Group.

Personal Hygiene

At a brief ceremony to present the items, the President of Rotary Labone, Michelle Seli Kumedzro, said the donation was in line with the club‘s plan for the year and a response to the needs assessment of the schools and added that: “Rotary is a global service organisation with the objective of serving humanity through the delivery of sustainable and life-changing projects.

The gesture was thus to improve the personal hygiene of the beneficiaries and address issues of menstrual period poverty among young girls with disability in the beneficiary schools, she explained.

She expressed the belief that the items would support the female students in the beneficiary schools to remain in school throughout the year, as the lack of accessibility and affordability of menstruation towels often prevented many vulnerable girls from attending school during their period, hence the need for all to contribute their quota to make life bearable for the girls.

Ms Kumedzro further encouraged the students to work hard to develop their God-given talents, saying: “I believe that in spite of your situation, you are capable of rising above the conditions, disability is not inability.”

Appreciation, needs

The Girls’ Prefect of Akropong School for the Blind, Suzzy Borley Borkitey, also thanked members of the club for their genuine desire to empower and support girls with disabilities.