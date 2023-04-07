Road to paragliding site needs construction - Kwahu Chief appeals to Govt

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 07 - 2023 , 13:28

The Chief of Atibie and Gyasehene of Kwahu Traditional Area, Barima Kwame Asante Betiani has appealed to the government to complete the road leading to the Odweanoma Mountain at Kwahu paragliding site at Atibie.

That, according to him, would make the road very motorable for holiday makers or revellers as well as other visitors to continue to ply it every year to do so.

He said the road should have been completed before this year's Kwahu Easter celebrations but had not been completed.

Barima Betiani made the appeal at the official opening of this year’s Kwahu Easter paragliding festival at Atibie in the Kwahu South Municipality in the Eastern Region today, April 7, 2023.

He pointed out that the annual Kwahu festival which pulls hundreds of celebrants, especially those keen on paragliding onto the Odweanoma Mountain.

However, Barima Betiani said the poor nature of the road had been a huge disincentive for sector players as well as tourists.

According to him, it was important that such a facility which brought Ghana onto the limelight every year received the needed attention.

Other sections Barima Betiani said the rough gravel surfaces, making driving on it quite tiresome.

He was not happy about the state of the road for a very long time and described as the only thing taking away the shine off the excitement at the festival.