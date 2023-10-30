RMU, NAHEOG graduate mobile crane and forklift operators

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 30 - 2023 , 08:22

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) in collaboration with the National Association for Heavy-duty Operators of Ghana (NAHEOG) has a graduated its second batch of trained mobile crane and forklift operators.

The training was conducted under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the RMU and the NAHEOG to equip individuals with the requisite skills to remain relevant and up-to-date on the job market.

The graduates underwent rigorous training programmes that covered the safe operation of forklifts and mobile cranes, with emphasis on safety protocols and industry best practices.

The graduates were presented with certificates.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the President of NAHEOG, Dominic Kofi Eyiah, stressed the need for the youth to acquire skills that would prepare them for the job market.

He said the youth represent the future, and that it is critical that “we prepare them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the workforce.”

For him, if the youth are not well-prepared for the job market, "they can find themselves ill-prepared to meet the challenges of today's job market."

He also charged corporate organisations to support the training of the youth, particularly in the area of skills development.

For Mr Eyiah, corporate organisations could partner with educational institutions to create curricula that are aligned with the current job market demands, adding that "Corporate organisations can offer internships, apprenticeships, and mentorship programmes that provide practical, hands-on experience to young individuals."

He explained that by tailoring educational initiatives to real-world needs, corporate organisations could help to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

He said NAHEOG would continue to provide employable skills to the youth, pointing out that "the youth are the driving force behind our future prosperity, and it is our collective responsibility to prepare them adequately for the challenges that lie ahead."

The Provost of the university, Dr Denis Njumo Atehnjia, speaking on behalf of the university’s Vice Chancellor, said RMU "has been steadfast in its mission to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge required for meaningful employment."

That, he noted, the university needed equipment such as mobile cranes, forklift and reach stackers in order to reduce the cost of training as the university relied on private persons for such equipment.

He said the changing dynamics of the job market required individuals to acquire skills and that "those who have recognised this are developing themselves skills wise and are excelling."

Dr. Atehnjia commended the graduates for their decision to acquire technical skills, saying "The path you have taken to become proficient forklift and mobile crane operators is indeed not just merely about operating heavy machinery but also about the pursuit of excellence and the dedication to mastering a trade and the courage to embrace challenges."

The Operations Manager of the Meridian Port Services, Mr Emmanuel Ohene Addo, who served as the Guest of honour, urged corporate bodies to assist academic institutions in the training of new graduates.

For him, the input of corporate bodies in the academic training would help to train the right calibre of professionals and graduate for the various industries in the country and beyond.

He expressed the concern that even though many corporate organisations complain that graduate do not match up their demands, some corporate organisations refuse to accept trainees for internship opportunities.

“We would not be able to equip the youth with employable skills if we leave it solely to the institutions," Mr Ohene Addo explained.

The graduation was held on the theme "Equipping the youth with employable skills: The role of corporate organisations.”