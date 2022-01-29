Rice revolution begins in Central Region

More than 13.2 tonnes of high-quality grade rice seeds have been harvested for distribution to rice farmers in the Central Region.
Rice farmers at Okyereko in the Gomoa East District, the main base for the cultivation of the rice seeds, cultivated 3.3 hectares of true to type original AGRA rice seeds, which were harvested last Monday.
This brings to 16.8 tonnes, the quantity of rice seeds harvested for distribution to the rice farmers across the region under the Rice Value Chain Improvement (RVCI) Project.
Maame Abena Atta, a rice farmer, is optimistic about the new rice seeds
Distribution of the AGRA rice seeds which is to benefit about 765 farmers in nine communities from the Gomoa East, Assin South, Assin North and Twifo Atti Mokwa districts and the Assin Fosu Municipality would begin in March and April, for planting to commence after certification processes are completed.
The harvest
At the Okyereko farm, the combined harvester poured out the first rice harvested onto a clean tarpaulin spread out on one side.
Farmers and agricultural workers just savoured the quality of the seeds, running their hands through the rice heap. A pleasant scent of rice filled the air.
The first heap of the harvested rice being poured by the harvester
For the layman this may look like ordinary rice being harvested. But the excitement on the faces of the about a dozen farmers and agricultural officials on the farms told of the gratifying feat the harvest of the farms represented.
The harvest was from well-researched AGRA rice seeds planted under strict agronomical practices to be distributed to rice farmers in the Central Region.
According to the Gomoa East District Director of Agriculture, Madam Hasnau Hashim, this may be the redemption for Ghana as it seeks to find solution to its huge rice importation bill.
Rice importation
The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, in December last year disclosed that Ghana spent an estimated GH¢6.874 billion on the importation of rice from 2017 to 2020.
In an effort to reduce the country's rice importation through increased yields the Rice Value Chain Improvement (RVCI) project was launched.
The RVCI project, aimed at making Ghana a significant rice producer, has inched closer to its goals with the harvest of true to type seeds from its rice seed growing farmers at Gomoa Okyereko.
The RVCI
The RVCI, launched in June 2021, is a project to improve the rice value chain in the Central Region with an ultimate aim of impacting rice growing across the country.
The project is funded by the government of Korea through the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), with the prime objective of improving the quality of life of farmers in the region through increased rice output, strengthened post-harvest management capacity, improved rice processing and packaging and strengthened farmer-based organisations' capacity and marketing support.
Farmers and agricultural workers express joy over what was harvested
The rice seed farms would be bought from the participating farmers and supplied to other rice farmers across the country.
Under the three-year project a milling machine to improve processing and a seed storage facility is to be built to store all the seeds produced.
Madam Abena Atta, a rice farmer at Okyereko, said they were ready to embrace the seeds to increase yields.
She indicated that demand for the locally produced rice was increasing, adding that there was a huge market for it.
"We are sure if we have the right seeds and are given the needed push we can significantly increase production to meet demand," she indicated.
Seeds essential
Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Madam Hashim said the role of quality seeds in efforts to get it right with rice production in the country could not be downplayed.
She explained that many rice farmers did not sow the right seeds, which impacted negatively on yields.
"It is important the type of seed you grow and that is why the seed generation is important if we are to get it right," she stated.
"If you have the right seeds, there will be uniform germination, growth and drying. The yields will also increase and consequently farmers will be better off," she added.
Agricultural workers and farmers are all excited about the harvest
She called for support from the Planting for Food and Jobs programme for the initiative, saying the project was certain to change the rice production fortunes of the country.
“The yields are good and they are tastier and healthier," she added.
Madam Hashim said the Gomoa East Directorate of Agriculture would work to make Okyereko the rice seed supply base for the country in the foreseeable future.
Change taste buds
She advised Ghanaians to change their preference in rice and choose locally produced rice, which she indicated was higher in nutrients.
An Agriculture Director working with farmers on the project, Mr Hubert Dela Fiawoo, said the adoption of the new high yielding seed rice technology was certain to increase yields of the farmers and better their living conditions.
"It all starts with sowing the right seeds. If you don't sow the right seeds you have failed and we know we are getting it right with this type of seeds. The seeds have been monitored every step of its production to prevent contamination and we are sure we have it right," he stated.
With the population rising each year, Ghana's rice consumption is likely to increase but officials of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture through its offices in the Central Region is determined to set the pace in rice production in the country that would significantly cut imports.
These goals are closely linked with the ministry’s determination to also improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers in the country.
The Project Manager, Dr Kim Sang-Yeol, said he was happy with gains made so far.
He said he was hopeful that by the end of the project Ghana would stand tall as a rice producing nation.