‘Restore allowance for School of Hygiene students’

The Principal of the School of Hygiene at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Mr Raphael Komla Nutsukpui, has called on the government to restore the trainee allowance of students of that institution.
Although the government has restored the allowance of students of the nursing training schools and colleges of health, the Principal said students of the School of Hygiene were not receiving any allowance.
Mr Nutsukpui made the call at a matriculation ceremony for students of the Nursing and Midwifery Training School, the Public Health and Community Nursing Training School and the School of Hygiene, on the premises of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra yesterday.
Five hundred and fifty-one students were admitted to various programmes of study at the ceremony.
In his address, Mr Nutsukpui said the health profession was very essential to the growth of the economy, hence the need to be concerned about the training of personnel of that sector.
Caution
He said standards in the training of health professionals would not be compromised and warned thus, “your training could be terminated on grounds of non-performance, misconduct, delinquency and indiscipline.”
While urging the students to be humble, respectful, God fearing and hardworking, Mr Nutsukpui pledged the commitment of the training institutions towards moulding the students into competent and disciplined professionals.
On the challenges facing the training institutions, Mr Nutsukpui called on the government to provide permanent jobs for students who graduated from the institutions.
“All health training institutions now find it difficult to meet the assigned quota for recruitment because parents and guardians have lost trust in securing a future for their children in those fields,” he said.
He called on the government to provide the needed infrastructure and expand the existing ones to enhance the quality of training at the schools.
Mr Nutsukpui further urged the government to help the schools to improve on their management systems by building the capacities of their staff and that of management.
Advise
The Programme Coordinator of Health Training Institutions at the Ministry of Health, Mr Eric Kwabia, urged the students to put up their best attitude as that would help them excel in the profession.
“With all the training you will acquire, without the right attitude towards your patients and the people you will come into contact with, you will not progress in this profession”, he advised.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana