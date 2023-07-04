Republic Day commemorated: Youth advised against spreading rumours

Joshua Bediako Koomson Jul - 04 - 2023 , 06:02

This year’s Republic Day celebration has been commemorated with advice to the youth to desist from spreading false information and rather abide by the truth to ensure peace and accelerated development of the country.

The Deputy Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, who gave the advice, also urged the youth to imbibe the spirit of volunteerism in whatever they do, adding that volunteerism had been the bedrock of development in most advanced countries.

The event, which was celebrated in Accra on Saturday, was on the theme: “Esprit de corps, our strength and purpose”.

It was attended by some senior officers of the security agencies, religious groups, traditional authorities, members of the diplomatic corps and leaders of some youth-led groups, among others.

The day is commemorated on July 1 every year to mark the establishment of Ghana as a Sovereign Republic in 1960, although the nation gained independence from Britain in 1957.



Display

Members of the National Cadet Corps put up an impressive performance at the event ground — Independence Square — as part of activities to celebrate the day and also express their willingness to use volunteerism as a tool for national development.

They were made up of cadet groups from basic, junior and senior high schools and were under the command of a first-year student from the Presbyterian Boys’ SHS, Legon, Samuel Adriel Papa Nii, who led them to march in a regimented order.

The parade was reviewed by Mr Adumua-Bossman and the National Cadet Coordinator, Nicholas Nii Tettey-Amarteifio.

Special awards were presented to three individuals who distinguished themselves in the promotion of school cadets and discipline in educational institutions.

They were a French and Geography teacher at Fijai SHS, Samuel Kwamena Yawson; the Headmaster of Opoku Ware SHS and President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Second Cycle Schools (CHASS), Rev. Fr Stephen Owusu Sekyere, and the acting Deputy Director-General of Education in the Western North Region, Stephen Kweku Owusu.

They were given certificates, plaques and a 10-day trip to the UK to be hosted by the Manchester Police Headquarters.



Youth Day

Mr Adumua-Bossman charged the Ministry of Youth and Sports to put in proper documentation for the consideration of the government to make July 1, a national Youth Day in line with the practice in other countries.

“Fostering cultural exchange programmes among the youth of our continent is also key as it will provide them with important insight into other perspectives, broaden their horizons and develop their potential and ideas.

“This will help prevent the problem of the youth travelling in search of greener pastures as they can use the knowledge gained from these programmes to develop themselves and their countries,”Mr Adumua-Bossman added.

He further urged the security services to consider unearthing talents in the cadet and other voluntary youth groups in order that they leave a quota for them during recruitment and enlistment.

Commendation

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, commended the organisers and participants for putting up an orderly and colourful event.

He described the cadet as a miniature security force in the various schools in the country who were helping to maintain discipline, safety and security on various campuses.

Dr Nkansah said the GES recognised the activities of the cadet corps as a critical component of the school system that could help shape the country’s future leaders.

He, therefore, urged all schools to embrace the concept of the cadet corps to help inculcate a sense of patriotism in students.