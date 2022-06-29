Report bad experiences at fuel stations - NPA urges public

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has advised consumers of petroleum products to always report bad experiences at fuel stations to the authority within 48 hours for appropriate actions to be taken.
That, it said, would enable the authority to conduct thorough investigations to bring anyone found culpable to book.
The Head of Consumer Services of the NPA, Eunice Budu Nyarko, said issues of suspected adulteration and cheating at fuel stations should be brought to the attention of the authority on time for quick investigations.
She further advised the public to buy fuel from functional stations, saying fuel stations in operation were frequently monitored by the NPA and the quality of their products could be guaranteed.
Sensitisation
Mrs Nyarko made the call in Tamale last Monday when she led a team of NPA officials to sensitise commercial drivers and the public to the safe use of petroleum products, as well as on their rights and responsibilities.
It was part of a series of mass sensitisation, started by the authority across the country.
The team also highlighted activities of the authority, including its mandate, objects and responsibilities, to the consuming public; hazards involved in the handling and usage of petroleum products and what constituted best practices for operators of fuel stations in the downstream petroleum industry, among others.
Concerns
The sensitisation drive comes in the wake of concerns among members of the public about the quality of fuel served at some fuel stations across the country.
Some customers accuse oil marketing companies of diluting the products to increase profit margins, while others are said to tamper with their measuring systems at the pumps.
Indeed, national authorities have recently announced the suspension of the licences of some oil marketing companies over illegal practices.
Mrs Nyarko admitted that adulteration and cheating had been major concerns to the NPA but added that stringent measures had been put in place to minimise or eliminate such incidences.
Notable among the measures, she indicated, were regular monitoring of the products at the various pumps and increased sensitisation.
The Northern Regional Manager of the NPA, Godwin Yaw Konu, urged consumers to bring to the attention of his outfit any petroleum-related issue in the region for immediate action.