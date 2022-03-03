Renewable Energy Challenge finalists receive LED streetlights

The Energy Commission has presented LED streetlights to the six finalists in the second edition of the Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge (SHSREC) organised by the commission in October last year.
The beneficiary schools are the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), Gyaama Pensan Senior High Technical School (SHTC), Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Navrongo SHS, Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS and Acherensua SHS.
The challenge was intended to develop the research skills of students to promote technological innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
It was also aimed at instilling a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate change challenges through innovative research.
Presentation
The presentation of the lights followed a promise made by the Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, to the six finalists during the 2021 competition.
The Director of Renewable Energy of the commission, Mr Kofi Agyarko, indicated that the Renewable Energy Act of 2011, apart from promoting the efficient use of energy, also empowered the commission to facilitate and incorporate renewable energy and energy technology into the curriculum of educational and training institutions.
Through the competition, the commission, he intimated, provided awareness for the participating schools about renewable energy, thereby motivating them to innovate and develop projects which were exhibited during the final.
“Our goal is tailored to promote creative thinking, as well as mentorship opportunities for the young students, and we believe the respective institutions will continue to undertake skills assessment of students doing well in the area for mentorship programme,” Mr Agyarko said.
Education and capacity building, he said, were key to the sustainability of research in the area of renewable energy.
Male dominance
The Vice-Principal of ATTC, Rev. Mordecai Nickson Nubour, received the items on behalf of the competing schools.
He lamented the lack of interest of females in studying science-related programmes, a situation, he said, had seen male students dominating those areas.
He, however, said the school would be encouraged by the donation to undertake more research to spur the innovation projects they had embarked upon.
The Head of the Science Department of ATTC, Mrs Veronica Manu Narterh, noted that whereas the school ran programmes in Electricals and Electronics, many female students shied away from them with the notion that such programmes were reserved for only their male counterparts.
Presently, she said, of the nearly 1,000 students offering courses in Electricals, Electronics, Installation and other related programmes, only 20 per cent were females.
“However, we are making the best out of the situation by pulling along female students and introducing them to competitions such as the SHS Renewable Energy Challenge, among others, to whip up their interest so as to help direct their career paths,” Mrs Narterh said.