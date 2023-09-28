Remove taxes on sanitary pad - NGO urges govt

Joshua Bediako Koomson Sep - 28 - 2023 , 05:34

The Executive Director of the Obaapa Development Foundation, Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor, has urged the government to take swift action to eliminate taxes on sanitary pads to make them affordable to all women and girls.

‘’At this point in time, it is crucial for the government to scrap taxes on sanitary pads and also make them free for school girls to help keep them in school,’’ she said.

The plea comes amid the growing request from activists, individuals and civil society organisations, pushing for a more accessible menstrual hygiene products for women and girls across the nation.

She made this plea during the Obaapa Women and Children’s Day celebration in Accra last Wednesday.

Celebration

The event, which was organised by the Obaapa Development Foundation, in collaboration with Unity Queens Ghana and its partners, was aimed at enhancing the well-being of children and women at La and its environs.

It was attended by over 300 students from various schools in the community.

They were empowered to stand against gender violence.

The occasion was also used to promote menstrual conversation and tackled issues surrounding teenage pregnancy.

Tax removal

Nanahemaa Awindor further explained “the removal of taxes on sanitary pads must be coupled with the provision of free sanitary pads to create a comprehensive strategy that not only ensures accessibility but also supports girls' education and overall well-being.’’

This holistic approach, she argued, would serve as a compelling incentive for girls to attend school consistently just as the way free meals in schools encourage regular attendance.

Nanahemaa Awindor also underscored the importance of providing free sanitary materials to girls in need, emphasising that it would help alleviate the financial burdens that often deterred girls from attending school during their menstrual cycle.

She emphasised the urgency of the request, stating that the government must act quickly to eliminate the taxes.

Her call to action resonates with the ongoing national dialogue on the importance of menstrual hygiene and its impact on the education and empowerment of girls and women.