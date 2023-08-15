Regional Maritime University partners CTS to train, certify motor and tricycle riders

Mabel Delassie Awuku Aug - 15 - 2023 , 15:47

The Ag. Vice Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University, Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Jnr. has underscored the need for specialised and the right kind of training for motor and tricycle riders to help keep the road safe and reduce death and injuries on the country's roads.

According to him, the training will significantly improve their riding skills and provide knowledge to sharpen trainees' visibility and observational skills and also helps them anticipate and respond swiftly to safety challenges, appreciate and observe road safety rules and regulations to rid-off preventable accidents.

Dr. Brooks made this remark during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Regional Maritime University (RMU) and Classic-Prime Technology Services Limited (CTS) a technical and engineering and IT specialised institution.

He was of the view that the MOU would be successfully implemented as a contribution of the University to save lives on roads employing training and knowledge acquisition as a major tool to protect lives and property.

The President of National Association for Heavy-Duty Equipment Operators-Ghana (NAHEOG) Mr. Dominic Kofi Eyiah, on behalf of CTS expressed the dream of making lives better, encourage sanity our roads to reduce the number of accident-related death which keeps increasing due to the knowledge deficit of road users.

He explained that motor bikes and motorized tricycles creates a lot of havoc in the city, coming off as a naked missile.

“We may be careful but this naked missile on our road could injure anyone hence the need to train users to make it safer for use and for road users.

Present at the signing ceremony included Dr. Denis Njumo Atehnjia Provost, Regional Maritime University, Dr. Baboucarr Njie, University Registrar, Dr. Isaac Animah head of Department Marine Engineering, Ms. Akosua, an accountant and Mr. Stephen Marty-Kpabitey CEO of CTS.