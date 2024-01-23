Recognize and utilize your innate creative wisdom - Bishop Dr Titi-Ofei to congregants

The General Overseer of the Pleasant Place Church, Bishop Dr. Gideon Titi-Ofei has charged his congregation, to as part of their new year resolutions, transform from passive dreaming into active and creative participation in shaping their futures.

Bishop Dr Titi-Ofei, who is also the President of the Accra Business School, encouraged the congregation to recognize and utilize their innate creative wisdom, akin to the Biblical character Bezaleel, who was endowed with the Spirit of God for craftsmanship.

The central theme of the sermon revolved around the wisdom of God in creation and the human potential for creativity and innovation. Drawing a line between wisdom and foolishness, the Bishop posited that wisdom leads to constructive solutions, whereas foolishness breeds destruction.

In an inspiring addition to his New Year Series, Bishop Dr Titi-Ofei delivered the powerful sermon at Pleasant Place Church, Christ Square on Spintex Road, on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The message titled "From Dreamers to Dream Makers" transcended religious beliefs, highlighting the universal capacity for creativity and innovation.

He emphasized the significance of 'awake' dreams - those visions and ideas that come to us in our moments of wakefulness, as opposed to the dreams we have in sleep.

He also shared personal anecdotes of divine revelations received during such moments, adding authenticity to his message.

He passionately warned against wasting mental potential on negative thoughts and instead, to harness imagination for positive transformation.

"Imagine a nation, and you can create it," he proclaimed, sharing his vision for establishing a prestigious undergraduate university in his hometown to bring economic empowerment to the community.

He concluded the sermon with a powerful call to action, urging everyone to evolve from being mere dreamers to becoming active dream makers, utilizing their unique talents for the greater good.

Bishop Titi-Ofei's sermon at Pleasant Place Church marked a significant moment in the New Year Series, inspiring listeners to embrace their potential for creativity and innovation, and to actively participate in the shaping of their lives and communities.