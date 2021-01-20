Rawlings' family demand for body to be interred in Anlo

The family of the late President Jerry John Rawlings has demanded for his mortal remains to be interred in Anlo in the Volta Region.
According to the Agbotui, Tamakloe and Allied families, in a letter co-signed by Mr Napoleon Kwame Agbotui and Mr Godson Agbotui, the views expressed by Rawlings’s family members on the central funeral planning committee represented their individual opinions and not that of the Agbotui, Tamakloe and Allied families.
The letter, dated January 19 and addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the initial plan to perform the traditional rites for the late President on January 22 and 23 ahead of the state’s funeral performance has been cancelled and rescheduled for January 29 and 30.
"Efforts so far made towards the preparation for the final funeral rites of our son and former President H.E J.J. Rawlings is very much appreciated as mentioned earlier. It was also resolved that you proceed to hold all activities as planned and officially out doored at the recently held press conference, except the intended burial at the Military Cemetery and the original plan to have Traditional Rites for the 22nd and 23rd January 2021 in Anloga. The latter is hereby cancelled.
“The Chief and people of the Anlo State led by the families have resolved to take possession of their beloved departed son's mortal remains and to proceed to continue the Final Traditional Rites and burial on 29th and 30th January 2021 at the Anlo State as tradition demands,” the letter said.
While showing appreciation to the state for efforts made towards the preparation for the final funeral rites of the former President, the letter indicated that the state could proceed to hold all activities as planned and officially announced by the state.
Background
A caretaker Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, January 13, outdoored the funeral activities for the late President, Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
According to Mr Oppong Nkrumah, the funeral activities for the late President will commence on Friday, January 22, 2021.
He said per the arrangements, the Anlo Traditional Council will hold a series of celebratory and traditional events in honour of Mr Rawlings on Friday, January 22 and Saturday, January 23 in Anlo.
On Sunday, January 24, national activities will start with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra, followed by a vigil at the Air Force Base at 6pm.
On Monday, January 25, the mortal remains of the late President Rawlings will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
On Wednesday, January 27, the burial service for the late Rawlings will be held at the Black Star Square in Accra with full military honours led by the Ghana Armed Forces and later interred at the Military Cemetery at Burma Camp in Accra.