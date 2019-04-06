Rainstorm causes havoc in Kumasi

A rainstorm that hit Kumasi and major towns in the Ashanti Region last Thursday night has rendered many homeless and one person injured.
The storm that lasted the whole night trapped a middle-aged man at Afful Nkwanta, about 10 minutes drive from the central business district of Kumasi, after a dangling billboard hit the top of his saloon car which was parked some metres away.
Some neighbours had to cut open the upper part of the car to get the injured man out before rushing him to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).
Elsewhere at Aboabo and Sobolo, both suburbs of Kumasi, residents had to abandon their homes to spend the night with friends.
Before the rainstorm, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) had warned residents of Asawase and Aboabo, especially those located on watercourses to relocate to avoid a looming disaster.
But as has been the yearly ritual, the residents usually pay heed to such advice initially and move out temporarily, resettling when the rains subside.
The NADMO Boss in the Ashanti Region, Mr Kwabena Nsenkyire, and officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) toured the affected areas, warning that houses built on watercourses would be demolished.
But it remains to be seen how that warning will play out since that has been the message every year.