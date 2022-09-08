Queen Elizabeth II dies - Buckingham Palace announced

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."
"The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," a tweet from the Royal Family said.
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world's oldest head of state.
The Queen was seen on Tuesday when she appointed Liz Truss as prime minister at Balmoral
On her death, the Queen's eldest son and heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has become King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms.
No official details have been released about what will happen over the coming days, but it is anticipated that the Queen will be given a full state funeral, as is traditional to mark the death of a monarch.
It is also expected that her body will lie in state to allow the public to pay tribute.
The King will sign off the final plans in the coming days.
On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Y7fFKxwCR4— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022
My thoughts and the thoughts of all Ghanaians, at home and abroad, are with Queen Elizabeth II, the British Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, the organization of which Ghana is a proud member, and her family in these difficult moments. I wish her the best and God’s blessings.— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022
In a statement, Charles said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.
The Queen was last seen on Tuesday welcoming her 15th prime minister
A life of service
Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
was born in London on 21 April 1926.
At the time, no one expected her to be Queen as she was third in line to the throne behind her uncle and father.
During her record-breaking reign, she dedicated her life to serving her country and Commonwealth.
In a radio address in 1947 on her 21st birthday, she said: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."
Princess Elizabeth became Queen in 1952 at the age of 25, when her father, King George VI, died.
Her coronation took place 16 months later at Westminster Abbey.
The Queen held a number of other titles, which will now automatically pass to her son and heir.
She was head of the Commonwealth, commander-in-chief of the British Armed Forces, and supreme governor of the Church of England. She was also patron of more than 600 charities and organisations.
Some Frequently Asked Questions about Queen Elizabeth II
1. How did Queen Elizabeth II become a queen?
Born in 1926, Elizabeth was the daughter of King George V’s second son and had little expectation of succeeding to the throne until her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936 to marry the divorced American socialite Wallis Simpson. After the death of her father, King George VI, 25-year-old Elizabeth was called upon to assume the throne, beginning a momentous reign. In February 2022, the United Kingdom kicked off a series of celebrations for the queen's Platinum Jubilee—marking 70 years of her service to the British Commonwealth.
