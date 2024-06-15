Qatar Charity commissions health facility in Agona Swedru

Daily Graphic Jun - 15 - 2024 , 09:16

An international non-governmental organisation (NGO), Qatar Charity on Wednesday 7th June 2024 commissioned a fully equipped clinic sitting on a 250m² site in Wawasa area of Agona Swedru in Agona West Municipality in the Central Region to boost healthcare delivery.

Advertisement

It also contributes to international targets such as the Millennium Development Goals by ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their geographical boundaries, have access to healthcare services in Ghana.

The project, which was complemented with a borehole with a 5,000-liter overhead tank serves as an example of the community participatory approach, where community and all other stakeholders were ready to provide full support and maintenance for its existing, new and ongoing projects.

The event was attended by various stakeholders and community members as a whole to express their gratitude for the initiative.

Commitment

The Project Manager of Qatar Charity, Ismail Laary, speaking on behalf of the Director of Qatar Charity Ghana, reiterated the foundation’s commitment to supporting rural communities in need of health facilities and other amenities.

He also highlighted the role the health facility played to significantly enhance the quality of life and overall well-being of the local population. He also appreciated the dignitaries for donating the land for clinic.

The Municipal Finance Officer, Bashiru Saeed, who represented of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), described the project as a timely and crucial intervention for the community's health needs.

He commended Qatar Charity for the facility and for providing safe drinking water, which, he said, would greatly enhance health services to the most vulnerable population.

Mr Bashiru, therefore, pledged to provide around-the-clock security and proper maintenance for the facility in collaboration with other stakeholders.

To buttress this, he donated GH¢1,000 as seed money for maintenance.

He acknowledged the efforts of founding fathers of Nana Khadija School, like Sheikh Nasir and Sheikh Shartut, whose collective efforts drove the project's goals.

Maintenance

The Municipal Health Director, Bertha Attah, assured the foundation of her department’s support for its operation and maintenance for sustainability.

The Central Regional Chief Imam of Ahlu Suna and management member of Nana Khadija School, Sheikh Jawara gave a brief history of the facility and praised Qatar Charity for their vision.

Sheikh Jawara also commended the nurse in charge of the old facility for her dedication and sacrifices, urging the school management and other stakeholders to maintain the new facility.