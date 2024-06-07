Featured

PwC and United Way Ghana plant 120 seedlings for Green Ghana Day

Jemima Okang Addae Jun - 07 - 2024 , 16:40

Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) in collaboration with United Way Ghana joined the Green Ghana day on Friday by planting about 120 trees.

The seedlings were planted at the Association Community Model Basic School and La Yahoushua Junior High School at Labone in Accra.

The trees planted included acacia, Royal Palm, milletia, coconut among others.

The event was part of United Way Environmental Sustainability Project which seeks to promote environmental awareness and sustainability.

The Executive Director at United Way Ghana, Faustina Abbey said students would be educated on maintaining a clean environment and how they can contribute to recycling and upcycling efforts within their community.

She explained that students would receive training and tools to ensure that the trees survive.

“We will be coming here once a month to monitor how the trees are faring and to also ensure that the children are still equipped with the information they need to be able to nurture the seeds”, she said.

The Inclusion, Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Leader at PwC, Clara Amarteifio-Taylor said PwC was committed to advancing global sustainability practices.

“We are here today because we want to be part of the government's agenda to plant 10 million seedlings”, she said.

She mentioned that over the next 12 months, PwC and United Way Ghana would visit the schools to establish environmental clubs, educating students on reusable materials, recycling, and reducing single-use plastics.

Ms Amarteifio-Taylor who is also a Partner at PwC said the goal was to ensure students maintain a clean environment, reduce plastic waste, and use energy-efficient devices.

“How do you keep your environment clean? How do you minimize the use of use plastic? How do you use energy efficient devices so that at the end of the day, we all have a world that we will be proud of,” she added.