Public cautioned against skin bleaching

Joshua Bediako Koomson Aug - 08 - 2023 , 07:07

The general public have been cautioned against the use of chemical solutions to peel their skin, as well as unsafe use of injectable glutathione in a bid to improve skin appearance.

Such practices posed significant risk to users because of their side effects which included skin cancer, toxic effects on the liver, kidneys and nervous system, as well as other serious skin reactions.

The Medical Director of the Rabito Clinic Limited, Dr Koma Steem Jehu-Appiah, who made the call, said most people did not know the side effect of their actions and it was unfortunate that in their bid to enhance skin appearance for varied reasons, rather ended up paying a heavy price with their health.

He was speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic during the maiden edition of the Rabito Health Expo held last Thursday (August 3).

“A lot of patients come to our facility with all sort of skin disease as a result of these practices.

Sometimes, it doesn’t only affect the skin, it affect other organs,” Dr Jehu-Appiah said.

The Health Expo was part of activities towards the clinic’s 50 anniversary celebration.

It brought together a team of expert dermatologists and cosmetologists to offer treatments for patients with skin problems.

The expo also offered free health screening to participants, as well as discounted skin care products.

Clamp down

In helping to curb the situation and preserve lives of people who ignorantly patronise unapproved skin products, Dr Jehu-Appiah called on the Food and Drugs Authority to clamp down on any unapproved skin product and surcharge offenders or perpetrators to face the full rigours of the law.

“This is an opportunity for me to appeal to the FDA to go round and seize these drugs from the market because they are not only harmful to the skin but sometimes also affect internal organs.

The Rabito Clinic medical director further said most Ghanaians believed beauty was incomplete if their skin remained black so they ended going to great lengths to transform their natural dark skin colour to a lighter one by bleaching.

That growing misconception about skin bleaching, he said had pushed most people, especially women into patronising chemicals, soaps, lotions and other products which had detrimental health effect.

“Unfortunately, even some pregnant women also go to the extent of using bleaching pills to lighten the skin of their unborn babies and that could also cause irreversible skin disorders to such babies,” he warned.

He urged all people with black skin colour to love and protect and also refrain from using toxic creams which may end up destroying it.

“Black is beautiful, God made it for us and we must all be proud of it and know that the black colour is a great protection.

We all want our skin to look beautiful but the treatment involved should not let us destroy our beautiful black skin’’, he said.

Rabito Clinic

The medical director said the Rabito Clinic had, over the years, provided quality healthcare in general medicine, dermatology and other specialised areas and this has won the clinic several distinguish and noble awards.

He said additional clinics had also been established across the country, thus, increasing its centres to fifteen and counting.

“Rabito has revolutionised over the years to meet the demands of our patients and I also want to thank our hand working staff for putting all their best in making us one of the best when it comes to healthcare,” Dr Jehu-Appiah said.