Prudential Bank supports Lifeline for Childhood Cancer

Daily Graphic Oct - 16 - 2023 , 05:06

The Prudential Bank Limited (PBL) has donated of GH¢20,000 and a set of branded items to the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana, the foundation partner of the Korle Bu Pediatric Oncology Unit.



Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Ghana raises funds for the treatment, care and cure of children with cancer and seeks to make childhood cancer a national health priority.

Presenting the items on behalf of the PBL, Ruth Baafi of the Marketing and Corporate Affairs Department of the bank said the donation was to support the activities of the unit.

Commitment

She underscored the bank's continuing commitment to contributing to commendable causes that benefit the broader community.

Receiving the items, the Executive Director and co-founder of the Lifeline for Childhood Cancer Foundation, Akua Sarpong, expressed her profound gratitude to the PBL for the support.

She said significant number of patients at the centre came from underprivileged backgrounds, hence the need to support them to access quality healthcare.

She added that the donation would play a pivotal role in alleviating the financial burden of their medical expenses during the course of their treatment.

Gesture

The Pediatric Oncology Nurse in charge of the unit, Faustina Amoako commended the bank for the kind gesture and entreated well-meaning Ghanaians, as well as other philanthropic and corporate bodies to also support the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the hospital in other areas such as the acquisition of monitors, medication and also funding for expansion works.

The Korle Bu Oncology Day Care Unit plays a pivotal role in providing care to young patients grappling with cancer.