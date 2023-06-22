Prudential Bank commits to environmental sustainability

Linda Sah Jun - 22 - 2023 , 09:25

In a bid to boost the government's Green Ghana initiative, Prudential Bank Ghana Limited, has undertaken a tree planting exercise to demonstrate its commitment to environmental preservation.

The bank’s team, led by the Managing Director, Bernard Gyebi, with support from officials of the Forestry Commission, planted tree seedlings in the Chipa Tributaries Forest Reserve in an effort to restore some of its degraded parts.

Species

The team planted tree species such as Cassia, Acacia and Mahogany over an area spanning one hectare in the reserve located in Agormeda in the Greater Accra Region.

In his remarks, Mr Gyebi said the bank was excited to once again join the nationwide Green Ghana Day campaign aimed at planting 10 million trees.

“It shows our commitment to efforts geared towards replenishing the country’s forest cover and contributing towards a more sustainable environment,” he said.

He emphasised the company's dedication to environmental stewardship, saying "As custodians of our planet, we have a solemn duty to protect and preserve it.”

He further highlighted the company's vision of providing environmental benefits wherever it operated.

Commitment

On behalf of the Forestry Commission, Winifred Ohene-Wiafe thanked Prudential Bank for its commitment to the Green Ghana campaign and other sustainability initiatives and called on other stakeholders to support the project.

Launched in 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Green Ghana campaign seeks to mobilise Ghanaians and other stakeholders in a bid to preserve the environment and depleting forest reserves.