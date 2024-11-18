Next article: Majority to vote on policies - Voters prioritise manifestos in Graphic poll

Ato Duncan unveils global blueprint for sustainable peace

GraphicOnline Nov - 18 - 2024 , 18:00

Samuel Ato Duncan, the President of the Centre for Awareness Global Peace Mission, has launched a "Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace", advocating for a transformative shift in mindset to achieve lasting harmony worldwide.

At the event held on November 18, 2024, in Accra, Mr Ato Duncan stressed the importance of grassroots peacebuilding, starting within families.

“You don’t spend anything by promoting peace in your homes,” he said.

“Teach your children the way they should grow, for when they grow up, they will not depart from it. This is how we build a future of peace, harmony, and reconciliation.”

He called on individuals to embrace love and truth in their daily interactions, asserting that these values are the foundation for unity and societal progress.

Cost of conflict and the promise of peace

Mr Ato Duncan highlighted the staggering economic cost of global conflict, citing a 2023 World Bank report that placed the global economic losses from violence at $19.1 trillion. He juxtaposed this with the $5.4 trillion annual funding required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“Can’t we redirect this money to reduce poverty, end hunger, and ensure quality education and healthcare for all?” he questioned.

Africa, he noted, spends $18 billion annually on conflict-related costs, which impacts 15–20% of the continent’s GDP.

Mr Ato Duncan argued that implementing his peace blueprint could save billions, spur economic growth, and enhance development across the continent.

Blueprint for peace and development

The Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace prioritizes research, innovation, and collaboration.

Mr Ato Duncan explained that his organization partners with institutions to support initiatives promoting peace, environmental preservation, leadership, and the empowerment of marginalized groups.

“The Blueprint will reduce conflicts and save billions of dollars to support human development. It will also prevent infrastructure damage, loss of lives, and achieve annual global GDP growth of 15–20%,” he said, adding that it could prevent 310,000 deaths caused by violence each year.

Call to action

He emphasized that peace is a global responsibility, urging nations to collaborate in addressing the root causes of conflict, upholding human rights, and fostering governance reforms.

“Peace in Ghana, for example, can be compromised if external forces do not also change their mindset. This is why peace must be a global agenda,” he noted.

He concluded by encouraging all stakeholders to commit to the principles of the Blueprint, which focus on love, truth, and the inherent value of human life.

“Promoting conflict prevention, fostering dialogue, and addressing the root causes of conflict are essential steps. If we change our mindset and live by the law of peace, the world will experience sustainable global harmony,” he said.