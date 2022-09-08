Presidential jet undergoing long overdue repair works in France - Presidency

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has disclosed that Ghana's presidential jet, the Dassault Falcon 900EX-Easy is currently undergoing long overdue repair works in France.
This disclosure was in response to a Facebook post made by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa regarding the use of the presidential jet. Mr Arhin said the only persons who flew the jet to France were the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force.
In a post on his verified personal Facebook page, Mr Arhin suggested that as a result, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not have used the Presidential jet for an official visit to the Netherlands.
"Contrary to the insinuations being cast by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, no one “used the Presidential Jet to France”, and no one is using the Presidential Jet in France. The only persons who flew the jet to France are the crew made up of pilots from the Ghana Air Force," he posted.
Return of Prez Jet
Mr Arhin further disclosed that the Presidential Jet departed Ghana on August 30, 2022, for major repair works and will be out of service for four months. He added that it will be available for use in December.
"Indeed, the Presidential Jet departed Ghana on 30th August to France for major repair works to be carried out on it - repair works which are very much long overdue. The Air Force has indicated that the Presidential Jet will be out of service for a total of four (4) months, and will return to Ghana and be available for use in December. It will be recalled that in May this year, the Minister for Defence, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, alerted Ghanaians to the fact that the Presidential Jet would be flown to France for major repair works to be undertaken on it".
He further urged Mr Ablakwa to "minimize his penchant for engaging in propaganda regarding the Presidential Jet, to avoid further embarrassments to his person".
